Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla closed today at 1150.15, down -0.57% from yesterday's 1156.7

Livemint

Cipla stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 1156.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1150.15 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla

On the last day, Cipla opened at 1183.65 and closed at 1183.3. The stock reached a high of 1183.75 and a low of 1154.5. The market capitalization of Cipla is 93,382.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1277.55 and the 52-week low is 852. The BSE volume for the day was 17,433 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:40 PM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla closed today at ₹1150.15, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹1156.7

Today, the closing price of Cipla stock was 1150.15, with a net change of -6.55 and a percent change of -0.57. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to yesterday's closing price of 1156.7.

Cipla share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1103.45-17.0-1.521169.9922.55264754.62
Cipla1150.15-6.55-0.571277.55852.092834.43
Divis Laboratories3406.0-61.55-1.783949.02730.090418.6
Dr Reddys Laboratories5429.3-82.95-1.55986.24176.8590211.47
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1900.0-19.3-1.012099.951446.1564304.63
Cipla share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Cipla stock today was 1132, while the high price reached 1155.

26 Oct 2023, 03:33 PM IST Cipla October futures opened at 1148.8 as against previous close of 1155.2

Cipla is a pharmaceutical company with a current spot price of 1152. The bid and offer prices are 1151.35 and 1151.9 respectively, with a bid and offer quantity of 650 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 6,389,500 shares, indicating significant trading activity.

Cipla Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Cipla Ltd stock is 852.00000 and the 52-week high price is 1277.90000.

26 Oct 2023, 03:03 PM IST Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1150.4, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹1156.7

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1150.4. There has been a percent change of -0.54, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -6.3, suggesting a decrease of 6.3 in the stock's value.

Top active options for Cipla

Top active call options for Cipla at 26 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of 1160.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-98.04%) & 0.05 (-85.71%) respectively.

Top active put options for Cipla at 26 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of 1100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 14.25 (-21.79%) & 0.35 (-83.72%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 02:36 PM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla trading at ₹1146.7, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹1156.7

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1146.7. There has been a percent change of -0.86, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -10, meaning the stock has decreased by 10 points. Overall, this data suggests a slight decline in the value of Cipla stock.

Cipla share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1107.0-13.45-1.21169.9922.55265606.38
Cipla1144.2-12.5-1.081277.55852.092354.17
Divis Laboratories3413.15-54.4-1.573949.02730.090608.41
Dr Reddys Laboratories5409.5-102.75-1.865986.24176.8589882.48
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1899.9-19.4-1.012099.951446.1564301.25
Cipla October futures opened at 1148.8 as against previous close of 1155.2

Cipla, a leading pharmaceutical company, is currently trading at a spot price of 1139.1. The bid price stands at 1137.3 with a bid quantity of 1950, while the offer price is 1138.7 with an offer quantity of 650. The stock has an open interest of 6128200. Cipla's strong presence in the healthcare industry makes it an attractive investment option.

Cipla share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Cipla reached a low of 1132 and a high of 1155 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 01:52 PM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla trading at ₹1138.9, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹1156.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Cipla is 1138.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.54%, resulting in a net change of -17.8.

Cipla share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1198.10
10 Days1180.61
20 Days1175.67
50 Days1211.39
100 Days1128.58
300 Days1043.88
Top active options for Cipla

Top active call options for Cipla at 26 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of 1160.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.1 (-96.08%) & 0.1 (-71.43%) respectively.

Top active put options for Cipla at 26 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of 1100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 14.5 (-23.93%) & 1.95 (-9.3%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1141.4, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹1156.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Cipla is 1141.4. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.32 percent, resulting in a net change of -15.3. This indicates a downward movement in the stock price of Cipla.

Cipla share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Cipla stock today was 1132, while the high price reached 1155.

Cipla October futures opened at 1148.8 as against previous close of 1155.2

Cipla is currently trading at a spot price of 1140. The bid price is slightly higher at 1142.55, while the offer price is even higher at 1143.25. There is an offer quantity of 650 and a bid quantity of 650. The open interest stands at 5,474,950.

26 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM IST Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1140.1, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹1156.7

The current data of Cipla stock shows that the price is 1140.1. There has been a percent change of -1.44, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -16.6, suggesting a decrease of 16.6 in the stock price.

Cipla share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1106.0-14.45-1.291169.9922.55265366.45
Cipla1139.8-16.9-1.461277.55852.091999.02
Divis Laboratories3416.65-50.9-1.473949.02730.090701.32
Dr Reddys Laboratories5385.3-126.95-2.35986.24176.8589480.38
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1869.2-50.1-2.612099.951446.1563262.22
Cipla share price live: Today's Price range

Cipla stock's low price for the day was 1132, while the high price was 1155.

Cipla share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy11111112
Buy14131413
Hold8889
Sell3223
Strong Sell1111
Top active options for Cipla

Top active call options for Cipla at 26 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of 1160.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.3 (-88.24%) & 0.2 (-42.86%) respectively.

Top active put options for Cipla at 26 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of 1100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 16.5 (+41.03%) & 5.4 (+151.16%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 11:47 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1138.85, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹1156.7

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1138.85. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.54%, resulting in a net change of -17.85.

Cipla share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1105.0-15.45-1.381169.9922.55265126.51
Cipla1137.3-19.4-1.681277.55852.091797.24
Divis Laboratories3410.0-57.55-1.663949.02730.090524.79
Dr Reddys Laboratories5424.1-88.15-1.65986.24176.8590125.07
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1870.15-49.15-2.562099.951446.1563294.37
Cipla October futures opened at 1148.8 as against previous close of 1155.2

Cipla is currently trading at a spot price of 1135.7 with a bid price of 1136.8 and an offer price of 1137.6. The bid quantity is 1300 and the offer quantity is 650. The stock has an open interest of 4731350.

Cipla share price live: Today's Price range

Cipla stock had a low price of 1132 and a high price of 1155 for the day.

26 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1135.75, down -1.81% from yesterday's ₹1156.7

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1135.75. There has been a percent change of -1.81 and a net change of -20.95. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.81% and the net change in price is a decrease of 20.95.

Top active options for Cipla

Top active call options for Cipla at 26 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 1160.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1170.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.2 (-92.16%) & 0.1 (-92.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Cipla at 26 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 1140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1160.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.8 (+216.28%) & 23.9 (+229.66%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1136.65, down -1.73% from yesterday's ₹1156.7

Cipla stock is currently trading at 1136.65, representing a 1.73% decrease from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -20.05.

Cipla share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1102.5-17.95-1.61169.9922.55264526.68
Cipla1136.5-20.2-1.751277.55852.091732.66
Divis Laboratories3389.05-78.5-2.263949.02730.089968.63
Dr Reddys Laboratories5416.0-96.25-1.755986.24176.8589990.48
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1883.3-36.0-1.882099.951446.1563739.43
Cipla share price live: Today's Price range

The Cipla stock's low price for the day was 1134.25 and the high price was 1155.

Cipla October futures opened at 1148.8 as against previous close of 1155.2

Cipla is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of 1143.2. The bid price is slightly lower at 1142.15, while the offer price is 1142.9. There are 650 shares available at the offer price and the same quantity at the bid price. The open interest for Cipla is 4572100.

26 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1145.05, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹1156.7

The current data of Cipla stock shows that the stock price is 1145.05. There has been a percent change of -1.01, indicating a decrease in price. The net change is -11.65, which means that the stock has decreased by 11.65.

Cipla share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.37%
3 Months12.82%
6 Months27.04%
YTD7.57%
1 Year0.13%
26 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1155, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹1156.7

The current data of Cipla stock shows that the stock price is 1155. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.15. The net change in the stock price is -1.7.

26 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1183.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, a total of 17,433 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,183.3.

