Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla closed today at 1150.15, down -0.57% from yesterday's 1156.7

On the last day, Cipla opened at ₹1183.65 and closed at ₹1183.3. The stock reached a high of ₹1183.75 and a low of ₹1154.5. The market capitalization of Cipla is ₹93,382.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1277.55 and the 52-week low is ₹852. The BSE volume for the day was 17,433 shares.
Today, the closing price of Cipla stock was ₹1150.15, with a net change of -6.55 and a percent change of -0.57. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹1156.7.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1103.45
|-17.0
|-1.52
|1169.9
|922.55
|264754.62
|Cipla
|1150.15
|-6.55
|-0.57
|1277.55
|852.0
|92834.43
|Divis Laboratories
|3406.0
|-61.55
|-1.78
|3949.0
|2730.0
|90418.6
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|5429.3
|-82.95
|-1.5
|5986.2
|4176.85
|90211.47
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|1900.0
|-19.3
|-1.01
|2099.95
|1446.15
|64304.63
The low price of Cipla stock today was ₹1132, while the high price reached ₹1155.
Cipla is a pharmaceutical company with a current spot price of ₹1152. The bid and offer prices are ₹1151.35 and ₹1151.9 respectively, with a bid and offer quantity of 650 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 6,389,500 shares, indicating significant trading activity.
The 52-week low price of Cipla Ltd stock is 852.00000 and the 52-week high price is 1277.90000.
The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is ₹1150.4. There has been a percent change of -0.54, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -6.3, suggesting a decrease of 6.3 in the stock's value.
Top active call options for Cipla at 26 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹1160.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.05 (-98.04%) & ₹0.05 (-85.71%) respectively.
Top active put options for Cipla at 26 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹14.25 (-21.79%) & ₹0.35 (-83.72%) respectively.
The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is ₹1146.7. There has been a percent change of -0.86, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -10, meaning the stock has decreased by 10 points. Overall, this data suggests a slight decline in the value of Cipla stock.
Cipla, a leading pharmaceutical company, is currently trading at a spot price of 1139.1. The bid price stands at 1137.3 with a bid quantity of 1950, while the offer price is 1138.7 with an offer quantity of 650. The stock has an open interest of 6128200. Cipla's strong presence in the healthcare industry makes it an attractive investment option.
The stock of Cipla reached a low of ₹1132 and a high of ₹1155 on the current day.
The current data shows that the stock price of Cipla is ₹1138.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.54%, resulting in a net change of -17.8.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1198.10
|10 Days
|1180.61
|20 Days
|1175.67
|50 Days
|1211.39
|100 Days
|1128.58
|300 Days
|1043.88
Top active call options for Cipla at 26 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of ₹1160.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.1 (-96.08%) & ₹0.1 (-71.43%) respectively.
Top active put options for Cipla at 26 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹14.5 (-23.93%) & ₹1.95 (-9.3%) respectively.
The current data shows that the stock price of Cipla is ₹1141.4. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.32 percent, resulting in a net change of -15.3. This indicates a downward movement in the stock price of Cipla.
The low price of Cipla stock today was ₹1132, while the high price reached ₹1155.
Cipla is currently trading at a spot price of ₹1140. The bid price is slightly higher at ₹1142.55, while the offer price is even higher at ₹1143.25. There is an offer quantity of 650 and a bid quantity of 650. The open interest stands at 5,474,950.
The current data of Cipla stock shows that the price is ₹1140.1. There has been a percent change of -1.44, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -16.6, suggesting a decrease of ₹16.6 in the stock price.
Cipla stock's low price for the day was ₹1132, while the high price was ₹1155.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Buy
|14
|13
|14
|13
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Sell
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Top active call options for Cipla at 26 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of ₹1160.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.3 (-88.24%) & ₹0.2 (-42.86%) respectively.
Top active put options for Cipla at 26 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹16.5 (+41.03%) & ₹5.4 (+151.16%) respectively.
The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is ₹1138.85. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.54%, resulting in a net change of -17.85.
Cipla is currently trading at a spot price of 1135.7 with a bid price of 1136.8 and an offer price of 1137.6. The bid quantity is 1300 and the offer quantity is 650. The stock has an open interest of 4731350.
Cipla stock had a low price of ₹1132 and a high price of ₹1155 for the day.
The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is ₹1135.75. There has been a percent change of -1.81 and a net change of -20.95. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.81% and the net change in price is a decrease of ₹20.95.
Top active call options for Cipla at 26 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹1160.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1170.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.2 (-92.16%) & ₹0.1 (-92.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Cipla at 26 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹1140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1160.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.8 (+216.28%) & ₹23.9 (+229.66%) respectively.
Cipla stock is currently trading at ₹1136.65, representing a 1.73% decrease from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -20.05.
The Cipla stock's low price for the day was ₹1134.25 and the high price was ₹1155.
Cipla is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of 1143.2. The bid price is slightly lower at 1142.15, while the offer price is 1142.9. There are 650 shares available at the offer price and the same quantity at the bid price. The open interest for Cipla is 4572100.
The current data of Cipla stock shows that the stock price is ₹1145.05. There has been a percent change of -1.01, indicating a decrease in price. The net change is -11.65, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹11.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.37%
|3 Months
|12.82%
|6 Months
|27.04%
|YTD
|7.57%
|1 Year
|0.13%
The current data of Cipla stock shows that the stock price is ₹1155. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.15. The net change in the stock price is -1.7.
On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, a total of 17,433 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,183.3.
