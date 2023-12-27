Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

Cipla Share Price Today : Cipla's stock opened at ₹1238.65 and closed at ₹1235.35 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1250.8, while the lowest price was ₹1231.85. The market capitalization of Cipla is ₹100,628.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1283, and the 52-week low is ₹852. The BSE volume for Cipla shares on this day was 94,664.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Cipla is ₹1246.4 with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 11.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.89% or ₹11.05.
On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, a total of 94,664 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,235.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!