Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Cipla stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 1235.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1246.4 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla Stock Price Today

Cipla Share Price Today : Cipla's stock opened at 1238.65 and closed at 1235.35 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was 1250.8, while the lowest price was 1231.85. The market capitalization of Cipla is 100,628.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1283, and the 52-week low is 852. The BSE volume for Cipla shares on this day was 94,664.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1246.4, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹1235.35

The current stock price of Cipla is 1246.4 with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 11.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.89% or 11.05.

27 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1235.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, a total of 94,664 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,235.35.

