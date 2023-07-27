comScore
Cipla Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023
Cipla Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:06 AM IST

Cipla stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 1.37 %. The stock closed at 1054.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1068.7 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla's stock price on the last day was 1054.25, with an open price of 1056.15. The highest price reached during the day was 1081, while the lowest price was 1042.5. The market capitalization of Cipla is 86272.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1185.2, while the 52-week low is 852. The BSE volume for Cipla on the last day was 44519 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:06:34 AM IST

