Cipla Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

Cipla's stock price on the last day was ₹1054.25, with an open price of ₹1056.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1081, while the lowest price was ₹1042.5. The market capitalization of Cipla is ₹86272.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1185.2, while the 52-week low is ₹852. The BSE volume for Cipla on the last day was 44519 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.