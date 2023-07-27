Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Cipla Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Livemint

Cipla stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 1.37 %. The stock closed at 1054.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1068.7 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla

Cipla's stock price on the last day was 1054.25, with an open price of 1056.15. The highest price reached during the day was 1081, while the lowest price was 1042.5. The market capitalization of Cipla is 86272.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1185.2, while the 52-week low is 852. The BSE volume for Cipla on the last day was 44519 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:06 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1054.25 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 44,519. The closing price for the shares was 1054.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.