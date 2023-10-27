Hello User
Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla closed today at 1176.5, up 2.29% from yesterday's 1150.15

27 Oct 2023
Livemint

Cipla stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 2.29 %. The stock closed at 1150.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1176.5 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla

On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at 1155 and closed at 1156.7. The high for the day was 1155, while the low was 1132. The market capitalization of Cipla was 92,853.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1277.55, while the 52-week low was 852. The BSE volume for the day was 52,318 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:37 PM IST Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla closed today at ₹1176.5, up 2.29% from yesterday's ₹1150.15

Today, the closing price of Cipla stock was 1176.5, which represents a 2.29% increase from yesterday's closing price of 1150.15. The net change in price today was 26.35.

27 Oct 2023, 06:25 PM IST Cipla share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1118.8515.41.41169.9922.55268449.59
Cipla1176.526.352.291277.55852.094961.27
Dr Reddys Laboratories5385.55-39.0-0.725986.24176.8589484.54
Divis Laboratories3410.955.50.163949.02730.090550.01
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1940.048.752.582099.951446.1565658.42
27 Oct 2023, 05:45 PM IST Cipla share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Cipla stock for the day was 1151, while the high price reached 1196.85.

27 Oct 2023, 03:32 PM IST Cipla October futures opened at 1161.0 as against previous close of 1156.0

Cipla stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1172.75. The bid price is 1180.5 and the offer price is 1181.1. The offer quantity is 650 and the bid quantity is also 650. The open interest for Cipla stock is 10806250.

27 Oct 2023, 03:03 PM IST Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1176.05, up 2.25% from yesterday's ₹1150.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Cipla is 1176.05, with a percent change of 2.25 and a net change of 25.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 2.25 percent or 25.9. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the reasons behind this change or the overall trend of the stock.

27 Oct 2023, 02:44 PM IST Top active options for Cipla

Top active call options for Cipla at 27 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of 1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1180.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 23.5 (+44.17%) & 31.85 (+39.08%) respectively.

Top active put options for Cipla at 27 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of 1100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1150.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 6.8 (-45.38%) & 19.05 (-33.74%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 02:42 PM IST Cipla share price live: Stock Peers

27 Oct 2023, 02:29 PM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1175.5, up 2.2% from yesterday's ₹1150.15

The current data of Cipla stock shows that the price is 1175.5 with a percent change of 2.2 and a net change of 25.35. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.2% and has gained 25.35.

27 Oct 2023, 02:24 PM IST Cipla share price live: Today's Price range

Cipla stock's low price for the day is 1151, while its high price is 1196.85.

27 Oct 2023, 02:09 PM IST Cipla October futures opened at 1161.0 as against previous close of 1156.0

Cipla is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of 1174. The bid price is 1178.35, and the offer price is 1179.55. There is an offer quantity of 1300 and a bid quantity of 1300. The open interest for Cipla is 10267400.

27 Oct 2023, 01:51 PM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla trading at ₹1186.25, up 3.14% from yesterday's ₹1150.15

The current data of Cipla stock shows that the stock price is 1186.25. There has been a 3.14% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 36.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 36.1 points from its previous value.

Click here for Cipla Key Metrics

27 Oct 2023, 01:35 PM IST Cipla share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1194.74
10 Days1180.78
20 Days1174.56
50 Days1209.35
100 Days1130.60
300 Days1044.23
27 Oct 2023, 01:24 PM IST Top active options for Cipla

Top active call options for Cipla at 27 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of 1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1250.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 21.25 (+30.37%) & 9.2 (+32.37%) respectively.

Top active put options for Cipla at 27 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of 1160.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 23.55 (-30.84%) & 7.05 (-43.37%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST Cipla share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Cipla stock today was 1151, while the high price was 1172.4.

27 Oct 2023, 01:08 PM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla trading at ₹1168.4, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹1150.15

Cipla stock's current price is 1168.4, showing a 1.59% increase. The net change in the stock price is 18.25.

Click here for Cipla Board Meetings

27 Oct 2023, 01:05 PM IST Cipla October futures opened at 1161.0 as against previous close of 1156.0

Cipla is currently trading at a spot price of 1165.65. The bid price is slightly higher at 1172.05, while the offer price is 1173.0. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 650 each. The stock has an open interest of 9654450.

27 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST Cipla Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM IST Cipla share price live: Stock Peers

27 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1162.65, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹1150.15

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1162.65. There has been a percent change of 1.09, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 12.5, meaning that the stock has increased by 12.5 points. Overall, this suggests that Cipla stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

27 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Cipla share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Cipla stock is 1162.9 and the low is 1151.

27 Oct 2023, 12:04 PM IST Cipla share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy11111112
Buy14131413
Hold8889
Sell3223
Strong Sell1111
27 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM IST Top active options for Cipla

Top active call options for Cipla at 27 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1250.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 17.1 (+4.91%) & 7.6 (+9.35%) respectively.

Top active put options for Cipla at 27 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 1100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1160.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 10.0 (-19.68%) & 29.3 (-13.95%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 11:50 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1158, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹1150.15

Cipla stock is currently priced at 1158 with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 7.85. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.68% or 7.85 compared to its previous closing price.

27 Oct 2023, 11:35 AM IST Cipla share price live: Stock Peers

27 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST Cipla October futures opened at 1161.0 as against previous close of 1156.0

Cipla, a pharmaceutical company, has a spot price of 1159.5. The bid price is slightly higher at 1165.0, while the offer price is even higher at 1166.3. The bid quantity is 1300, indicating a higher demand. The offer quantity is 650. The open interest for Cipla is 9617400, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts.

27 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST Cipla share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Cipla stock today was 1151 and the high price was 1162.9.

27 Oct 2023, 11:03 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1162.85, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹1150.15

The stock price of Cipla is currently 1162.85, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 12.7. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.1% and has gained 12.7 points.

27 Oct 2023, 10:50 AM IST Top active options for Cipla

Top active call options for Cipla at 27 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 1250.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 7.4 (+6.47%) & 17.1 (+4.91%) respectively.

Top active put options for Cipla at 27 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 1100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1150.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 11.05 (-11.24%) & 26.6 (-7.48%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 10:39 AM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1157.95, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹1150.15

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1157.95, and there has been a percent change of 0.68. This indicates a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.8, which suggests that the stock has gained 7.8 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive performance for Cipla stock.

27 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM IST Cipla share price live: Stock Peers

27 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Cipla share price live: Today's Price range

Cipla stock's low price for the day was 1151, while the high price was 1161.2.

27 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Cipla October futures opened at 1161.0 as against previous close of 1156.0

Cipla, a leading Indian pharmaceutical company, has a spot price of 1150.85. The bid price is 1160.95, and the offer price is 1161.7. There is an offer quantity of 650 and a bid quantity of 650. The open interest for Cipla stands at 9594000.

27 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Cipla Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1150.15, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹1156.7

The current data of Cipla stock shows that the price is 1150.15. There has been a percent change of -0.57, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.55, suggesting a decrease of 6.55 from the previous value.

27 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Cipla share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.94%
3 Months3.09%
6 Months25.92%
YTD6.96%
1 Year-0.44%
27 Oct 2023, 09:24 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1150.15, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹1156.7

The current data of Cipla stock shows that the stock price is 1150.15. There has been a percent change of -0.57, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -6.55, indicating a decrease of 6.55 in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1156.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 52,318. The closing price for the stock was 1,156.7.

