Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla closed today at 1176.5, up 2.29% from yesterday's 1150.15

Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla closed today at ₹1176.5, up 2.29% from yesterday's ₹1150.15 Today, the closing price of Cipla stock was ₹1176.5, which represents a 2.29% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹1150.15. The net change in price today was ₹26.35.

Cipla share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 1118.85 15.4 1.4 1169.9 922.55 268449.59 Cipla 1176.5 26.35 2.29 1277.55 852.0 94961.27 Dr Reddys Laboratories 5385.55 -39.0 -0.72 5986.2 4176.85 89484.54 Divis Laboratories 3410.95 5.5 0.16 3949.0 2730.0 90550.01 Torrent Pharmaceuticals 1940.0 48.75 2.58 2099.95 1446.15 65658.42 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cipla share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Cipla stock for the day was ₹1151, while the high price reached ₹1196.85.

Cipla October futures opened at 1161.0 as against previous close of 1156.0 Cipla stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1172.75. The bid price is 1180.5 and the offer price is 1181.1. The offer quantity is 650 and the bid quantity is also 650. The open interest for Cipla stock is 10806250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Cipla Top active call options for Cipla at 27 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1180.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹23.5 (+44.17%) & ₹31.85 (+39.08%) respectively. Top active put options for Cipla at 27 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1150.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹6.8 (-45.38%) & ₹19.05 (-33.74%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cipla share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1194.74 10 Days 1180.78 20 Days 1174.56 50 Days 1209.35 100 Days 1130.60 300 Days 1044.23

Cipla share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 11 11 11 12 Buy 14 13 14 13 Hold 8 8 8 9 Sell 3 2 2 3 Strong Sell 1 1 1 1

Cipla share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.94% 3 Months 3.09% 6 Months 25.92% YTD 6.96% 1 Year -0.44%

