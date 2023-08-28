comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST Livemint

Cipla stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 1.38 %. The stock closed at 1209.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1226.15 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CiplaPremium
Cipla

Cipla's stock opened at 1229.9 and closed at 1219.35 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 1229.9 and a low of 1205.1. The market capitalization of Cipla is 97636.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1277.55 and the 52-week low is 852. On the BSE, there were 20,289 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:42:26 AM IST

Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1226.15, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹1209.4

The current stock price of Cipla is 1226.15, with a percent change of 1.38 and a net change of 16.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.38% or 16.75 from its previous value.

28 Aug 2023, 09:34:57 AM IST

Cipla share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.18%
3 Months22.45%
6 Months25.74%
YTD12.4%
1 Year17.9%
28 Aug 2023, 09:30:02 AM IST

Cipla Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:04:00 AM IST

Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1209.4, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹1219.35

The current stock price of Cipla is 1209.4 with a percent change of -0.82 and a net change of -9.95. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

28 Aug 2023, 08:18:20 AM IST

Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1219.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 20,289. The closing price for the day was 1219.35.

