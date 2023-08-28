Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session
Cipla stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 1.38 %. The stock closed at 1209.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1226.15 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Cipla's stock opened at ₹1229.9 and closed at ₹1219.35 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹1229.9 and a low of ₹1205.1. The market capitalization of Cipla is ₹97636.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1277.55 and the 52-week low is ₹852. On the BSE, there were 20,289 shares traded.
