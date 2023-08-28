Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

Cipla's stock opened at ₹1229.9 and closed at ₹1219.35 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹1229.9 and a low of ₹1205.1. The market capitalization of Cipla is ₹97636.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1277.55 and the 52-week low is ₹852. On the BSE, there were 20,289 shares traded.
The current stock price of Cipla is ₹1226.15, with a percent change of 1.38 and a net change of 16.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.38% or ₹16.75 from its previous value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.18%
|3 Months
|22.45%
|6 Months
|25.74%
|YTD
|12.4%
|1 Year
|17.9%
On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 20,289. The closing price for the day was ₹1219.35.
