Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Cipla Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Cipla stock price went down today, 28 Dec 2023, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 1245.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1239.45 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla Stock Price Today

Cipla Share Price Today : On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at 1248.35 and closed at 1245.35. The stock reached a high of 1250 and a low of 1236.6. The market capitalization of Cipla is 100,067.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1283 and the 52-week low is 852. The BSE volume for the stock was 92,389 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1245.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Cipla had a BSE volume of 92,389 shares. The closing price for the day was 1,245.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.