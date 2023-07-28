Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla's Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

Cipla's stock price saw a decline on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹1112 and a close price of ₹1068.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1194.55 and a low of ₹1106.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹94,574.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1185.2, while the 52-week low is ₹852. The BSE volume for the stock was 760,853 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1171.4, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹1171.55
The current stock price of Cipla is ₹1171.4, with a percent change of -0.01. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.01% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in value.
Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1171.55, up 9.62% from yesterday's ₹1068.7
The current data shows that the stock price of Cipla is ₹1171.55. There has been a significant increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 9.62 and a net change of ₹102.85. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement and has gained value.
Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1068.7 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 760,853. The closing price for the share was ₹1068.7.
