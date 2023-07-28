Hello User
Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla's Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Livemint

Cipla stock price went down today, 28 Jul 2023, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 1171.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1171.4 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla

Cipla's stock price saw a decline on the last trading day, with an open price of 1112 and a close price of 1068.7. The stock reached a high of 1194.55 and a low of 1106.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 94,574.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1185.2, while the 52-week low is 852. The BSE volume for the stock was 760,853 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:17 AM IST Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1171.4, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹1171.55

The current stock price of Cipla is 1171.4, with a percent change of -0.01. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.01% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in value.

28 Jul 2023, 09:05 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1171.55, up 9.62% from yesterday's ₹1068.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Cipla is 1171.55. There has been a significant increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 9.62 and a net change of 102.85. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement and has gained value.

28 Jul 2023, 08:08 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1068.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 760,853. The closing price for the share was 1068.7.

