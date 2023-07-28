Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla's Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

Cipla's stock price saw a decline on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹1112 and a close price of ₹1068.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1194.55 and a low of ₹1106.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹94,574.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1185.2, while the 52-week low is ₹852. The BSE volume for the stock was 760,853 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.