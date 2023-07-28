Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla's Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

Cipla's stock price saw a decline on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹1112 and a close price of ₹1068.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1194.55 and a low of ₹1106.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹94,574.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1185.2, while the 52-week low is ₹852. The BSE volume for the stock was 760,853 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Cipla is ₹1171.4, with a percent change of -0.01. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.01% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in value.
The current data shows that the stock price of Cipla is ₹1171.55. There has been a significant increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 9.62 and a net change of ₹102.85. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement and has gained value.
On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 760,853. The closing price for the share was ₹1068.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!