Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla's Stock Sees Positive Gains

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Cipla stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 1198.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1199.6 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla

Cipla's stock opened at 1193.95 and closed at 1168.6 on the last trading day. The high price for the day was 1205.25, while the low price was 1178.55. The company's market capitalization is 96,789.2 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1283 and the 52-week low is 852. The BSE volume for the day was 174,456 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST Cipla share price live: Today's Price range

Cipla stock had a low price of 1194 and a high price of 1202.9 on the current day.

28 Nov 2023, 10:01 AM IST Cipla November futures opened at 1195.35 as against previous close of 1198.55

Cipla is currently trading at a spot price of 1200. The bid price stands at 1199.5, while the offer price is 1200.35. The offer quantity is 650, matching the bid quantity. The stock has an open interest of 8,828,300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Cipla Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1199.6, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹1198.85

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1199.6 with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.75. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.06% and the change in value is 0.75 rupees. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with a small positive change.

28 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Cipla share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.06%
3 Months-2.52%
6 Months25.99%
YTD11.4%
1 Year9.43%
28 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1198.85, up 2.59% from yesterday's ₹1168.6

The current stock price of Cipla is 1198.85. There has been a 2.59% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 30.25.

28 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1168.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Cipla had a total volume of 174,456 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1168.6.

