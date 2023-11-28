Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla's Stock Sees Positive Gains

Cipla's stock opened at ₹1193.95 and closed at ₹1168.6 on the last trading day. The high price for the day was ₹1205.25, while the low price was ₹1178.55. The company's market capitalization is ₹96,789.2 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1283 and the 52-week low is ₹852. The BSE volume for the day was 174,456 shares.
Cipla stock had a low price of ₹1194 and a high price of ₹1202.9 on the current day.
Cipla is currently trading at a spot price of 1200. The bid price stands at 1199.5, while the offer price is 1200.35. The offer quantity is 650, matching the bid quantity. The stock has an open interest of 8,828,300.
The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is ₹1199.6 with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.75. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.06% and the change in value is 0.75 rupees. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with a small positive change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.06%
|3 Months
|-2.52%
|6 Months
|25.99%
|YTD
|11.4%
|1 Year
|9.43%
The current stock price of Cipla is ₹1198.85. There has been a 2.59% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹30.25.
