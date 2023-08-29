Hello User
Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla's Stock Soars as Investors React Positively

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Livemint

Cipla stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 1.64 %. The stock closed at 1209.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1229.2 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla

Cipla's stock opened at 1209.45 and closed at 1209.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1236.25 and the low was 1209.45. The market capitalization of the company is 99,234.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1277.55 and the 52-week low is 852. The BSE volume for the day was 42,286 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1229.2, up 1.64% from yesterday's ₹1209.4

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1229.2. There has been a percent change of 1.64 and a net change of 19.8. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.64% and the actual increase in value is 19.8.

29 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1209.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Cipla had a trading volume of 42,286 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1209.4.

