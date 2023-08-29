Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla's Stock Soars as Investors React Positively

Cipla's stock opened at ₹1209.45 and closed at ₹1209.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1236.25 and the low was ₹1209.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹99,234.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1277.55 and the 52-week low is ₹852. The BSE volume for the day was 42,286 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is ₹1229.2. There has been a percent change of 1.64 and a net change of 19.8. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.64% and the actual increase in value is 19.8.
On the last day of trading, Cipla had a trading volume of 42,286 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1209.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!