Cipla Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Cipla stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -3.38 %. The stock closed at 1417.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1369.8 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla Stock Price Today

Cipla Share Price Today : On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at 1411.65 and closed at 1417.7. The highest price reached during the day was 1412.05, while the lowest price was 1353.6. The market capitalization of the company is 110592.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1424.65, and the 52-week low is 852. The BSE volume for the day was 1,249,941 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla closed at ₹1417.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Cipla had a BSE volume of 1,249,941 shares and closed at a price of 1417.7.

