On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at ₹1198.85 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹1202.9 and a low of ₹1188.35 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹96,240.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1283, while the 52-week low is ₹852. The BSE volume for the day was 62,928 shares.

Cipla November futures opened at 1197.2 as against previous close of 1194.1 Cipla, a leading pharmaceutical company, currently has a spot price of 1197.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 1197.9, while the offer price is 1198.55. Both the bid and offer quantities are 650. The stock has a significant open interest of 6578650, indicating strong investor interest. Cipla continues to be a popular choice for investors in the pharmaceutical sector.

Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1192.05, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹1198.85 The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is ₹1192.05, with a percent change of -0.57. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.8, which means the stock has decreased by 6.8 points. Overall, the data suggests a decline in the value of Cipla stock.

Cipla share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.39% 3 Months -4.65% 6 Months 24.22% YTD 10.81% 1 Year 8.22%

