Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at ₹1198.85 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹1202.9 and a low of ₹1188.35 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹96,240.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1283, while the 52-week low is ₹852. The BSE volume for the day was 62,928 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Cipla, a leading pharmaceutical company, currently has a spot price of 1197.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 1197.9, while the offer price is 1198.55. Both the bid and offer quantities are 650. The stock has a significant open interest of 6578650, indicating strong investor interest. Cipla continues to be a popular choice for investors in the pharmaceutical sector.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is ₹1192.05, with a percent change of -0.57. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.8, which means the stock has decreased by 6.8 points. Overall, the data suggests a decline in the value of Cipla stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.39%
|3 Months
|-4.65%
|6 Months
|24.22%
|YTD
|10.81%
|1 Year
|8.22%
On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 62,928. The closing price for the shares was ₹1,198.85.
