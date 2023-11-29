Hello User
Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Cipla stock price went down today, 29 Nov 2023, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 1198.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1192.05 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla

On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at 1198.85 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 1202.9 and a low of 1188.35 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 96,240.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1283, while the 52-week low is 852. The BSE volume for the day was 62,928 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST Cipla November futures opened at 1197.2 as against previous close of 1194.1

Cipla, a leading pharmaceutical company, currently has a spot price of 1197.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 1197.9, while the offer price is 1198.55. Both the bid and offer quantities are 650. The stock has a significant open interest of 6578650, indicating strong investor interest. Cipla continues to be a popular choice for investors in the pharmaceutical sector.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Cipla Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1192.05, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹1198.85

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1192.05, with a percent change of -0.57. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.8, which means the stock has decreased by 6.8 points. Overall, the data suggests a decline in the value of Cipla stock.

29 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Cipla share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.39%
3 Months-4.65%
6 Months24.22%
YTD10.81%
1 Year8.22%
29 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1192.05, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹1198.85

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1192.05, with a percent change of -0.57 and a net change of -6.8. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.57% and has decreased by 6.8 points. Overall, this indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value.

29 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1198.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 62,928. The closing price for the shares was 1,198.85.

