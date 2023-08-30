Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day
1 min read.Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM ISTLivemint
Cipla stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 1229.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1229.2 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at ₹1229.45 and closed at ₹1229.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1245 and a low of ₹1227.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Cipla is ₹99,234.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1277.55 and the 52-week low is ₹852. The stock had a trading volume of 37,207 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.