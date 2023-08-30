comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Livemint

Cipla stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 1229.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1229.2 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CiplaPremium
Cipla

On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at 1229.45 and closed at 1229.2. The stock reached a high of 1245 and a low of 1227.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Cipla is 99,234.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1277.55 and the 52-week low is 852. The stock had a trading volume of 37,207 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:34:55 AM IST

Cipla Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:32:47 AM IST

Cipla share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.72%
3 Months23.97%
6 Months35.67%
YTD14.29%
1 Year20.88%
30 Aug 2023, 09:00:59 AM IST

Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1229.2, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1229.2

The current stock price of Cipla is 1229.2, with no change in percent or net change.

30 Aug 2023, 08:22:26 AM IST

Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1229.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Cipla on the BSE had a trading volume of 37,207 shares. The closing price for the day was 1,229.2.

Wait for it…

