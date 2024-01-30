Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Stock Plummets in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Cipla stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -2.38 %. The stock closed at 1369.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1337.25 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla Stock Price Today

Cipla Share Price Today : Cipla's stock price for the last day was 1369.8, with an open price of 1369.95. The stock reached a high of 1369.95 and a low of 1325.3 during the day. The market cap of Cipla is 107,964.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1424.65, while the 52-week low is 852. On the BSE, a total of 85,876 shares of Cipla were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1337.25, down -2.38% from yesterday's ₹1369.8

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1337.25. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.38, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -32.55, indicating a decrease of 32.55 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has seen a decline in value.

30 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Cipla share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.67%
3 Months-0.17%
6 Months13.77%
YTD7.27%
1 Year27.65%
30 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1337.25, down -2.38% from yesterday's ₹1369.8

The current data shows that the stock price of Cipla is 1337.25. There has been a percent change of -2.38, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -32.55, meaning that the stock has decreased by 32.55.

30 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1369.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 85,876. The closing price for the shares was 1,369.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!