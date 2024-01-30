Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Stock Plummets in Trading Session

Cipla Share Price Today : Cipla's stock price for the last day was ₹1369.8, with an open price of ₹1369.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1369.95 and a low of ₹1325.3 during the day. The market cap of Cipla is ₹107,964.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1424.65, while the 52-week low is ₹852. On the BSE, a total of 85,876 shares of Cipla were traded.
The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is ₹1337.25. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.38, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -32.55, indicating a decrease of ₹32.55 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has seen a decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.67%
|3 Months
|-0.17%
|6 Months
|13.77%
|YTD
|7.27%
|1 Year
|27.65%
The current data shows that the stock price of Cipla is ₹1337.25. There has been a percent change of -2.38, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -32.55, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹32.55.
On the last day of trading for Cipla on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 85,876. The closing price for the shares was ₹1,369.8.
