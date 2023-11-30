Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla stocks decline in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Cipla stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 1201.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1201.2 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla

On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at 1194.55 and closed at 1192.05. The highest price for the day was 1205.9 while the lowest price was 1191.75. The company's market capitalization is 97168.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1283 and the 52-week low is 852. The BSE volume for the day was 72127 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Cipla Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1201.2, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹1201.9

The current stock price of Cipla is 1201.2, with a slight decrease of -0.06% or -0.7 points. This indicates that the stock price has slightly declined.

30 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Cipla share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.13%
3 Months-5.44%
6 Months26.07%
YTD11.67%
1 Year7.17%
30 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1203.55, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹1192.05

Cipla stock is currently trading at a price of 1203.55. This represents a percent change of 0.96, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 11.5, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

30 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1192.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, a total of 72,127 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 1192.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.