Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla stocks decline in trading today

On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at ₹1194.55 and closed at ₹1192.05. The highest price for the day was ₹1205.9 while the lowest price was ₹1191.75. The company's market capitalization is ₹97168.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1283 and the 52-week low is ₹852. The BSE volume for the day was 72127 shares.
The current stock price of Cipla is ₹1201.2, with a slight decrease of -0.06% or -0.7 points. This indicates that the stock price has slightly declined.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.13%
|3 Months
|-5.44%
|6 Months
|26.07%
|YTD
|11.67%
|1 Year
|7.17%
Cipla stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1203.55. This represents a percent change of 0.96, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 11.5, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, a total of 72,127 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹1192.05.
