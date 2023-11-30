Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla stocks decline in trading today

On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at ₹1194.55 and closed at ₹1192.05. The highest price for the day was ₹1205.9 while the lowest price was ₹1191.75. The company's market capitalization is ₹97168.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1283 and the 52-week low is ₹852. The BSE volume for the day was 72127 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.