Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Cipla stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 1173.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1185.15 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla

On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at 1155.55 and closed at 1150.15. The stock reached a high of 1196.85 and a low of 1151 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 94,980.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1277.55 and the 52-week low is 852. The BSE volume for the stock was 56,922 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1185.15, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹1173.85

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the stock price is 1185.15. There has been a 0.96 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 11.3, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 11.3 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend for Cipla stock.

30 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1150.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 56,922. The closing price of the stock was 1150.15.

