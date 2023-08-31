Cipla Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

Cipla's stock opened at ₹1231.05 and closed at ₹1229.2 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1256.1, while the lowest price was ₹1231.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹99585.76 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1277.55 and ₹852 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 30598 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM IST
