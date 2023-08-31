Hello User
Cipla Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:24 AM IST Livemint

Cipla stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 1229.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1233.55 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla

Cipla's stock opened at 1231.05 and closed at 1229.2 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 1256.1, while the lowest price was 1231.05. The market capitalization of the company is 99585.76 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1277.55 and 852 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 30598 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

