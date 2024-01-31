Cipla Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2024

Hello User
Cipla stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -1.52 %. The stock closed at 1337.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1316.95 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla Share Price Today : On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at 1354.85 and closed at 1337.25. The stock had a high of 1354.85 and a low of 1314.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Cipla is 106,325.21 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1424.65, and the 52-week low is 852. On the BSE, a total of 53,930 shares of Cipla were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

