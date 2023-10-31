Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla's stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Cipla stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 1.9 %. The stock closed at 1173.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1196.2 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla

On the last trading day, Cipla opened at 1185.15 and closed at 1173.85. The stock's high for the day was 1212.6, while the low was 1178. The company's market capitalization is 96,572.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1277.55, while the 52-week low is 852. The stock had a trading volume of 90,275 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1196.2, up 1.9% from yesterday's ₹1173.85

As of the current data, the stock price of Cipla is 1196.2. It has experienced a 1.9% increase, resulting in a net change of 22.35.

31 Oct 2023, 08:20 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1173.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 90,275. The closing price for the stock was 1,173.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.