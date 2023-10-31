Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla's stock soars on positive trading day

On the last trading day, Cipla opened at ₹1185.15 and closed at ₹1173.85. The stock's high for the day was ₹1212.6, while the low was ₹1178. The company's market capitalization is ₹96,572.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1277.55, while the 52-week low is ₹852. The stock had a trading volume of 90,275 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Cipla is ₹1196.2. It has experienced a 1.9% increase, resulting in a net change of 22.35.
On the last day of trading for Cipla on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 90,275. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,173.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!