Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Cipla Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Cipla stock price went up today, 10 May 2024, by 1.7 %. The stock closed at 1358.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1381.9 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla Stock Price Today

Cipla Share Price Today : Cipla's stock opened at 1380.85 and closed at 1358.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1383.85 and the low was 1356.7. The market capitalization stands at 111,573.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1519 and the 52-week low is 897.7. The BSE volume for the day was 21,570 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 11:43 AM IST Cipla share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Cipla reached a peak of 1390.0 and a low of 1356.7 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders should monitor for potentially overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11400.5Support 11367.2
Resistance 21411.9Support 21345.3
Resistance 31433.8Support 31333.9
10 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1358.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1383.85 & 1356.7 yesterday to end at 1358.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

