Cipla Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Cipla Share Price Today : Cipla's stock opened at ₹1380.85 and closed at ₹1358.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1383.85 and the low was ₹1356.7. The market capitalization stands at ₹111,573.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1519 and the 52-week low is ₹897.7. The BSE volume for the day was 21,570 shares traded.
Cipla reached a peak of 1390.0 and a low of 1356.7 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders should monitor for potentially overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1400.5
|Support 1
|1367.2
|Resistance 2
|1411.9
|Support 2
|1345.3
|Resistance 3
|1433.8
|Support 3
|1333.9
The stock traded in the range of ₹1383.85 & ₹1356.7 yesterday to end at ₹1358.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
