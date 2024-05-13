Hello User
Cipla Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Cipla stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -1.42 %. The stock closed at 1358.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1339.45 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla Stock Price Today

Cipla Share Price Today : Cipla's stock opened at 1380.85 and closed at 1358.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1396.4 and the low was 1317.6. The market capitalization stands at 108146.52 crore. The 52-week high for Cipla is 1519 and the 52-week low is 897.7. The BSE volume for the day was 210,582 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Cipla share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Cipla has increased by 5.87% and is currently trading at 1418.05. Over the past year, Cipla shares have surged by 41.96% to reach 1418.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22027.95 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.98%
3 Months-8.33%
6 Months8.02%
YTD7.48%
1 Year41.96%
13 May 2024, 08:53 AM IST Cipla share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Cipla on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11385.62Support 11305.97
Resistance 21431.08Support 21271.78
Resistance 31465.27Support 31226.32
13 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Cipla share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1440.0, 7.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1015.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1750.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6778
    Buy14141313
    Hold5556
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell3333
13 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Cipla share price Today : Cipla volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1900 k

The trading volume yesterday was 178.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 210 k.

13 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1358.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1396.4 & 1317.6 yesterday to end at 1358.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

