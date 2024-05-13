Cipla Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

Cipla Share Price Today : Cipla's stock opened at ₹1380.85 and closed at ₹1358.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1396.4 and the low was ₹1317.6. The market capitalization stands at ₹108146.52 crore. The 52-week high for Cipla is ₹1519 and the 52-week low is ₹897.7. The BSE volume for the day was 210,582 shares traded.
The share price of Cipla has increased by 5.87% and is currently trading at ₹1418.05. Over the past year, Cipla shares have surged by 41.96% to reach ₹1418.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22027.95 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.98%
|3 Months
|-8.33%
|6 Months
|8.02%
|YTD
|7.48%
|1 Year
|41.96%
The key support and resistance levels for Cipla on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1385.62
|Support 1
|1305.97
|Resistance 2
|1431.08
|Support 2
|1271.78
|Resistance 3
|1465.27
|Support 3
|1226.32
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1440.0, 7.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1015.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|7
|7
|8
|Buy
|14
|14
|13
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
The trading volume yesterday was 178.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 210 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1396.4 & ₹1317.6 yesterday to end at ₹1358.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
