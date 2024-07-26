Explore
Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2024, 12:33 PM IST
Livemint

Cipla Share Price Today Live Updates : Cipla stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 1.98 %. The stock closed at 1499.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1529.55 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla Share Price Today Live Updates

Cipla Share Price Today Live Updates : Cipla's stock opened at 1514.95 and closed at 1499.90 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1543.20, while the low was 1503. The market capitalization stands at 124,419.71 crores. The 52-week high is 1581.70 and the 52-week low is 1037.85. The BSE volume for the day was 20,992 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 12:33:05 PM IST

Cipla Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Cipla Share Price Live Updates: Cipla reached a high of 1540.2 and a low of 1528.2 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1532.63 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 1526.62 and 1520.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11537.7Support 11525.7
Resistance 21544.95Support 21520.95
Resistance 31549.7Support 31513.7
26 Jul 2024, 12:23:18 PM IST

Cipla Share Price Live Updates: Cipla Short Term and Long Term Trends

Cipla Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Cipla share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

26 Jul 2024, 12:20:35 PM IST

Cipla Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1496.45
10 Days1504.05
20 Days1496.09
50 Days1482.21
100 Days1464.53
300 Days1363.83
26 Jul 2024, 12:12:48 PM IST

Cipla Share Price Today Live: Cipla trading at ₹1529.55, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹1499.9

Cipla Share Price Today Live: Cipla share price is at 1529.55 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 1527.9. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

26 Jul 2024, 11:45:47 AM IST

Cipla Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 103.09% higher than yesterday

Cipla Share Price Today Live: The volume of Cipla traded by 11 AM is 103.09% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1532, up by 2.14%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

26 Jul 2024, 11:37:37 AM IST

Cipla Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Cipla Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1542.08 and 1520.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 1520.53 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1542.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11544.33Support 11532.63
Resistance 21550.02Support 21526.62
Resistance 31556.03Support 31520.93
26 Jul 2024, 11:20:11 AM IST

Cipla Share Price Today Live: Cipla closed at ₹1499.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Cipla Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1543.2 & 1503 yesterday to end at 1540.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

