Cipla Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Cipla Share Price Today Live Updates : Cipla's stock opened at ₹1514.95 and closed at ₹1499.90 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1599 and the low was ₹1503. The market capitalization stood at ₹127,452.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1599 and the low was ₹1037.85. The BSE volume for the day was 122,838 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Cipla Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 181.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 122 k.
Cipla Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1599 & ₹1503 yesterday to end at ₹1578.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend