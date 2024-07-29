Hello User
Cipla Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Cipla Share Price Today Live Updates : Cipla stock price went up today, 29 Jul 2024, by 5.22 %. The stock closed at 1499.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1578.25 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla Share Price Today Live Updates

Cipla Share Price Today Live Updates : Cipla's stock opened at 1514.95 and closed at 1499.90 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1599 and the low was 1503. The market capitalization stood at 127,452.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1599 and the low was 1037.85. The BSE volume for the day was 122,838 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Cipla Share Price Today Live: Cipla volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1707 k

Cipla Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 181.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 122 k.

29 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Cipla Share Price Today Live: Cipla closed at ₹1499.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Cipla Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1599 & 1503 yesterday to end at 1578.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

