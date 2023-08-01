Coal India Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM ISTLivemint
Coal India stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 2.68 %. The stock closed at 229.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 235.35 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹230 and closed at ₹229.2. The stock reached a high of ₹235.6 and a low of ₹229 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹145,039.85 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹263.3 and ₹205.5 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 227,723 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Aug 2023, 11:00:08 AM IST
