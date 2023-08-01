Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Coal India Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:00 AM IST Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 2.68 %. The stock closed at 229.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 235.35 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 230 and closed at 229.2. The stock reached a high of 235.6 and a low of 229 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is 145,039.85 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 263.3 and 205.5 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 227,723 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹229.2 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of Coal India on BSE was 227,723 shares. The closing price of the stock was 229.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.