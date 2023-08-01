Coal India Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹230 and closed at ₹229.2. The stock reached a high of ₹235.6 and a low of ₹229 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹145,039.85 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹263.3 and ₹205.5 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 227,723 shares on the BSE.
01 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹229.2 yesterday
