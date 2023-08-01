Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stocks surge amidst positive market sentiment

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:02 PM IST Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 4.67 %. The stock closed at 229.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 239.9 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

The last day of trading for Coal India saw an open price of 230 and a close price of 229.2. The stock had a high of 236.25 and a low of 229. The market capitalization of the company is 145,502.06 crore. The 52-week high for Coal India is 263.3 and the 52-week low is 205.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 269,592 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 01:02 PM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹239.9, up 4.67% from yesterday's ₹229.2

Coal India stock has seen a significant increase in price, with a 4.67% percent change and a net change of 10.7. The current price of the stock is 239.9. This suggests that there is positive momentum in the market for Coal India stock, and investors may be optimistic about its future performance.

Click here for Coal India Dividend

01 Aug 2023, 12:51 PM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹239.9, up 4.67% from yesterday's ₹229.2

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price of the stock is 239.9. There has been a percent change of 4.67, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 10.7, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the current data indicates a favorable performance for Coal India stock.

01 Aug 2023, 12:34 PM IST Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹239.8, up 4.62% from yesterday's ₹229.2

The stock price of Coal India has increased by 4.62% or 10.6, reaching a price of 239.8.

01 Aug 2023, 12:32 PM IST Coal India Live Updates

01 Aug 2023, 12:22 PM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹239.5, up 4.49% from yesterday's ₹229.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Coal India is 239.5, with a percent change of 4.49. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 4.49%. The net change is 10.3, meaning that the stock price has increased by 10.3 points. This suggests that Coal India's stock has experienced a positive trend and has seen a significant increase in value.

01 Aug 2023, 12:03 PM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹239.4, up 4.45% from yesterday's ₹229.2

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 239.4 with a percent change of 4.45 and a net change of 10.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.45% and the stock has gained 10.2 points.

Click here for Coal India Profit Loss

01 Aug 2023, 11:52 AM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹239.8, up 4.62% from yesterday's ₹229.2

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 239.8, which represents a 4.62% increase. The net change in the stock price is 10.6.

01 Aug 2023, 11:32 AM IST Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹238.1, up 3.88% from yesterday's ₹229.2

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 238.1, which represents a 3.88% increase. The net change in the stock price is 8.9. Overall, this data indicates that Coal India stock has experienced a positive performance, with an increase in price and net change.

01 Aug 2023, 11:22 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹237.5, up 3.62% from yesterday's ₹229.2

Coal India stock has seen a significant increase in price, with a percent change of 3.62 and a net change of 8.3. As of the current data, the stock is priced at 237.5. This suggests that there is a positive market sentiment towards Coal India, and investors are showing confidence in the company.

01 Aug 2023, 11:09 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹229.2 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Coal India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 269,603. The closing price for the stock was 229.2.

