Coal India Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

On the last day, the open price of Coal India was ₹343.3 and the close price was ₹342.15. The stock had a high of ₹345 and a low of ₹338. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹209,409.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹359.8 and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 179,185 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.