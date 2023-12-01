Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

Coal India stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 342.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 339.8 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of Coal India was 343.3 and the close price was 342.15. The stock had a high of 345 and a low of 338. The market capitalization of Coal India is 209,409.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 359.8 and the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 179,185 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹342.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coal India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 179,185. The closing price for the stock was 342.15.

