Coal India Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 402.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 406.1 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Coal India's stock opened at 406.85 and closed at 402.6. The highest price reached during the day was 409.3, while the lowest was 400.4. The company has a market capitalization of 250,268.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 416.25, and the 52-week low is 207.7. The stock had a trading volume of 680,023 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST

On the last day of trading for Coal India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 680,023. The closing price for the shares was 402.6.

