Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Coal India was ₹382.85, and the close price was ₹380.85. The stock reached a high of ₹382.85 and a low of ₹374.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹231,687.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹382.85, while the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 353,525 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.