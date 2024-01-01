Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Coal India was ₹382.85, and the close price was ₹380.85. The stock reached a high of ₹382.85 and a low of ₹374.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹231,687.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹382.85, while the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 353,525 shares.
The current stock price of Coal India is ₹384.75, representing a percent change of 2.34. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.34%. The net change in the stock price is 8.8, meaning it has increased by ₹8.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.77%
|3 Months
|16.07%
|6 Months
|62.77%
|YTD
|67.07%
|1 Year
|69.64%
The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹378.45. There has been a percent change of 0.66, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.5 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend for Coal India stock.
On the last day of trading for Coal India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 353,525. The closing price for the stock was ₹380.85.
