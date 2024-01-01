Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:48 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 2.34 %. The stock closed at 375.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 384.75 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Coal India was 382.85, and the close price was 380.85. The stock reached a high of 382.85 and a low of 374.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is 231,687.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 382.85, while the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 353,525 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹384.75, up 2.34% from yesterday's ₹375.95

The current stock price of Coal India is 384.75, representing a percent change of 2.34. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.34%. The net change in the stock price is 8.8, meaning it has increased by 8.8.

01 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.77%
3 Months16.07%
6 Months62.77%
YTD67.07%
1 Year69.64%
01 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹378.45, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹375.95

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 378.45. There has been a percent change of 0.66, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.5 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend for Coal India stock.

01 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹380.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coal India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 353,525. The closing price for the stock was 380.85.

