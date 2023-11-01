Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's Stock Plunges as Investors Turn Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 314.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 313.85 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 317 and closed at 314.5. The highest price reached during the day was 317, while the lowest was 310.8. The market capitalization of the company is 193,417.23 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 319.55 and 207.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 211,083 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹313.85, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹314.5

The current stock price of Coal India is 313.85. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.21% or a net change of -0.65.

01 Nov 2023, 08:20 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹314.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Coal India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 211,083 shares. The closing price of Coal India's stock was 314.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.