Coal India Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

Coal India stock price went up today, 01 Sep 2023, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 228.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 230.1 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Coal India opened at ₹228.35 and closed at ₹228.75. The stock reached a high of ₹230.45 and a low of ₹228.35. The market capitalization of Coal India is currently at ₹141,804.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹263.3, while the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for Coal India was 341,563 shares.
01 Sep 2023
