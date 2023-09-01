Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Coal India Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 01 Sep 2023, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 228.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 230.1 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day, Coal India opened at 228.35 and closed at 228.75. The stock reached a high of 230.45 and a low of 228.35. The market capitalization of Coal India is currently at 141,804.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 263.3, while the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for Coal India was 341,563 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹228.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Coal India was 341,563 shares. The closing price for the shares was 228.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.