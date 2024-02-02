Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 406.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 406.7 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India had an open price of 411.85 and a close price of 406.1. The stock reached a high of 412 and a low of 402.5. The market capitalization of Coal India is 250,638.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 416.25, while the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 444,477 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹406.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Coal India had a trading volume of 444,477 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 406.1.

