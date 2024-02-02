Coal India Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India had an open price of ₹411.85 and a close price of ₹406.1. The stock reached a high of ₹412 and a low of ₹402.5. The market capitalization of Coal India is 250,638.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹416.25, while the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 444,477 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.