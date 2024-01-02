Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 1.56 %. The stock closed at 375.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 381.8 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India opened at 378.45 and closed at 375.95. The stock's high for the day was 386.75, while the low was 377.3. The market capitalization of Coal India is 235,292.97 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 382.85, and the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for Coal India on that day was 502,463 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹375.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Coal India had a trading volume of 502,463 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 375.95.

