Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Coal India Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -2.45 %. The stock closed at 314.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 306.7 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

Coal India's stock opened at 314.35 and closed at 314.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 315.85 and a low of 306. The company's market capitalization is 189,010.88 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 319.55 and 207.7 respectively. The stock witnessed a trading volume of 280,414 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹314.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Coal India had a trading volume of 280,414 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 314.4 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.