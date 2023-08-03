comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Coal India Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:27 AM IST Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -2.43 %. The stock closed at 240.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 234.5 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal IndiaPremium
Coal India

The last day of trading for Coal India saw an open price of 258.4 and a close price of 240.35. The stock reached a high of 258.4 and a low of 232.4 during the day. The company's market capitalization is currently at 144,515.98 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 263.3 and its 52-week low is 205.5. The BSE volume for the day was 771,951 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:27:48 AM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹240.35 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Coal India on the BSE, there were 771,951 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 240.35.

