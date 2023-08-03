Coal India Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:27 AM ISTLivemint
Coal India stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -2.43 %. The stock closed at 240.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 234.5 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
The last day of trading for Coal India saw an open price of ₹258.4 and a close price of ₹240.35. The stock reached a high of ₹258.4 and a low of ₹232.4 during the day. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹144,515.98 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹263.3 and its 52-week low is ₹205.5. The BSE volume for the day was 771,951 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Aug 2023, 08:27:48 AM IST
Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹240.35 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Coal India on the BSE, there were 771,951 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹240.35.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!