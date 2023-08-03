Coal India Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

The last day of trading for Coal India saw an open price of ₹258.4 and a close price of ₹240.35. The stock reached a high of ₹258.4 and a low of ₹232.4 during the day. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹144,515.98 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹263.3 and its 52-week low is ₹205.5. The BSE volume for the day was 771,951 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.