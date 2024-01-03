Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 2.91 %. The stock closed at 381.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 392.9 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 388.4 and closed at 381.8. The stock's highest price during the day was 395.8, while the lowest price was 384.25. Coal India's market capitalization is currently at 242,133.6 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 386.75, and the 52-week low is 207.7. On the BSE, a total of 1,516,932 shares of Coal India were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹381.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Coal India had a BSE volume of 1,516,932 shares with a closing price of 381.8.

