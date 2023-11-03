Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 306.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 308.9 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day, Coal India opened at 309.35 and closed at 306.7. The stock had a high of 312.65 and a low of 307.3. The market capitalization of Coal India is 190,366.68 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 319.55 and its 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for Coal India was 321,808 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹306.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coal India on the BSE, there were a total of 321,808 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 306.7.

