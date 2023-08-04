comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stock sees a boost in trading
LIVE UPDATES

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stock sees a boost in trading

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 230.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 231.7 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 234.05 and closed at 234.5. The stock reached a high of 235.1 and a low of 229.5. The company has a market capitalization of 141,866.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 263.3 and the 52-week low is 205.5. On the BSE, there were 294,647 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:34:43 AM IST

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹231.7, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹230.2

The current stock price of Coal India is 231.7 and it has seen a 0.65 percent increase in value. This translates to a net change of 1.5 in the stock's price.

04 Aug 2023, 09:34:09 AM IST

Coal India Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:16:33 AM IST

Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹232.4, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹230.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Coal India is 232.4 with a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 2.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

04 Aug 2023, 09:05:37 AM IST

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹230.2, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹234.5

The current data of Coal India stock shows that the price is 230.2. There has been a percent change of -1.83, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.3, which means the stock has decreased by 4.3.

04 Aug 2023, 08:23:00 AM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹234.5 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of shares of Coal India traded on the BSE was 294,647. The closing price for the shares was 234.5.

