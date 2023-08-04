Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stock sees a boost in trading

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹234.05 and closed at ₹234.5. The stock reached a high of ₹235.1 and a low of ₹229.5. The company has a market capitalization of ₹141,866.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹263.3 and the 52-week low is ₹205.5. On the BSE, there were 294,647 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Coal India is ₹231.7 and it has seen a 0.65 percent increase in value. This translates to a net change of 1.5 in the stock's price.
The current data shows that the stock price of Coal India is ₹232.4 with a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 2.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The current data of Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹230.2. There has been a percent change of -1.83, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.3, which means the stock has decreased by ₹4.3.
On the last day, the volume of shares of Coal India traded on the BSE was 294,647. The closing price for the shares was ₹234.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!