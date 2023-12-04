Coal India Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

Coal India's stock opened at ₹343.15 and closed at ₹342.25 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹350.95 and a low of ₹342 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹213,569.35 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹359.80, while the 52-week low is ₹207.70. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,825,151 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.