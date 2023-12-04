Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 342.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 346.55 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India's stock opened at 343.15 and closed at 342.25 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 350.95 and a low of 342 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 213,569.35 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 359.80, while the 52-week low is 207.70. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,825,151 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹342.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Coal India's BSE volume was 1,825,151 shares with a closing price of 342.25.

