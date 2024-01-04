Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 384.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 388.05 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at 395.05 and closed at 392.9. The stock reached a high of 395.05 and a low of 383.9. The market capitalization of Coal India is currently at 237,018.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 395.8, while the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 955,950 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Coal India Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹388.05, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹384.6

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 388.05 with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 3.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.9% and the net change in price is 3.45.

04 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.18%
3 Months22.07%
6 Months66.18%
YTD2.27%
1 Year71.6%
04 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹384.6, down -2.11% from yesterday's ₹392.9

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 384.6, which represents a percent change of -2.11. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.11%. The net change is -8.3, meaning that the stock has decreased by 8.3 points. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value.

04 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹392.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Coal India had a volume of 955,950 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the shares was recorded at 392.9.

