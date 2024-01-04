Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at ₹395.05 and closed at ₹392.9. The stock reached a high of ₹395.05 and a low of ₹383.9. The market capitalization of Coal India is currently at ₹237,018.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹395.8, while the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 955,950 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹388.05 with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 3.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.9% and the net change in price is ₹3.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.18%
|3 Months
|22.07%
|6 Months
|66.18%
|YTD
|2.27%
|1 Year
|71.6%
The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹384.6, which represents a percent change of -2.11. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.11%. The net change is -8.3, meaning that the stock has decreased by 8.3 points. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value.
On the last day of trading, Coal India had a volume of 955,950 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the shares was recorded at ₹392.9.
