Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stocks plummet as demand for coal declines

On the last day of trading, Coal India's stock opened at ₹297.95 and closed at ₹295.15. The stock reached a high of ₹297.95 and a low of ₹290.15 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹179,828.41 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹297.45 and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The stock had a trading volume of 257,844 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The current data shows that the stock price of Coal India is ₹291.8, with a percent change of -1.14 and a net change of -3.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a decline of 1.14% and a decrease of 3.35 in the stock price.
