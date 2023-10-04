Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stocks plummet as demand for coal declines

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Coal India stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -1.14 %. The stock closed at 295.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 291.8 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day of trading, Coal India's stock opened at 297.95 and closed at 295.15. The stock reached a high of 297.95 and a low of 290.15 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 179,828.41 crore. Its 52-week high is 297.45 and the 52-week low is 207.7. The stock had a trading volume of 257,844 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹291.8, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹295.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Coal India is 291.8, with a percent change of -1.14 and a net change of -3.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a decline of 1.14% and a decrease of 3.35 in the stock price.

04 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹295.15 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume of Coal India's shares was 257,844. The closing price for the shares was 295.15.

