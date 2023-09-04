comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Surges in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Surges in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 10:03 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 3.57 %. The stock closed at 236.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 245.3 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal IndiaPremium
Coal India

Coal India's stock opened at 230.15 and closed at 230.1 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 237.2 and a low of 230.15. The company has a market capitalization of 145,964.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 263.3, while the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1,369,677 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:03:04 AM IST

Coal India September futures opened at 240.0 as against previous close of 238.6

Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 244.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 245.5, and the offer price is 245.55. The offer quantity stands at 4200 shares, while the bid quantity is the same at 4200. The open interest for Coal India is 72193800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 10:02:41 AM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹245.3, up 3.57% from yesterday's ₹236.85

The current data for Coal India stock shows that its price is 245.3 with a percent change of 3.57 and a net change of 8.45. This means that the stock has increased in value by 3.57% and the actual increase in price is 8.45 rupees.

Click here for Coal India Profit Loss

04 Sep 2023, 09:44:28 AM IST

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹243.8, up 2.93% from yesterday's ₹236.85

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 243.8, which represents a 2.93% increase. This corresponds to a net change of 6.95.

04 Sep 2023, 09:36:04 AM IST

Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.04%
3 Months-1.86%
6 Months6.26%
YTD5.27%
1 Year2.87%
04 Sep 2023, 09:33:49 AM IST

Coal India Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:10:25 AM IST

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹238.05, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹236.85

The current stock price of Coal India is 238.05, with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 1.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.51% and the net change is a positive 1.2.

04 Sep 2023, 08:28:42 AM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹230.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Coal India had a BSE volume of 1,369,677 shares. The closing price for the stock was 230.1.

