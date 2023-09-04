Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Surges in Trading Today

Coal India's stock opened at ₹230.15 and closed at ₹230.1 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹237.2 and a low of ₹230.15. The company has a market capitalization of ₹145,964.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹263.3, while the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1,369,677 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Coal India September futures opened at 240.0 as against previous close of 238.6 Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 244.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 245.5, and the offer price is 245.55. The offer quantity stands at 4200 shares, while the bid quantity is the same at 4200. The open interest for Coal India is 72193800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹245.3, up 3.57% from yesterday's ₹236.85 The current data for Coal India stock shows that its price is ₹245.3 with a percent change of 3.57 and a net change of 8.45. This means that the stock has increased in value by 3.57% and the actual increase in price is 8.45 rupees.

Coal India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 4.04% 3 Months -1.86% 6 Months 6.26% YTD 5.27% 1 Year 2.87%

