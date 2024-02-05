Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Surges on Positive Trading Day

2 min read . 09:56 AM IST Trade
Coal India stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 1.57 %. The stock closed at 419.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 426.15 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 411.45 and closed at 406.7. The stock reached a high of 422.8 and a low of 410. The market capitalization of Coal India is 258,557.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 422.8, while the 52-week low is 207.7. On the BSE, a total of 513,967 shares of Coal India were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST Coal India Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:47 AM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹426.15, up 1.57% from yesterday's ₹419.55

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 426.15, which is a 1.57% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 6.6. Overall, this indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

05 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.81%
3 Months20.14%
6 Months79.59%
YTD11.65%
1 Year92.88%
05 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹419.55, up 3.16% from yesterday's ₹406.7

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 419.55, with a percent change of 3.16 and a net change of 12.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 3.16% and has gained 12.85 points.

05 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹406.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Coal India had a BSE volume of 513,967 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 406.7.

