Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Surges on Positive Trading Day

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹411.45 and closed at ₹406.7. The stock reached a high of ₹422.8 and a low of ₹410. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹258,557.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹422.8, while the 52-week low is ₹207.7. On the BSE, a total of 513,967 shares of Coal India were traded.
The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹426.15, which is a 1.57% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 6.6. Overall, this indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.81%
|3 Months
|20.14%
|6 Months
|79.59%
|YTD
|11.65%
|1 Year
|92.88%
The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹419.55, with a percent change of 3.16 and a net change of 12.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 3.16% and has gained 12.85 points.
On the last day, Coal India had a BSE volume of 513,967 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹406.7.
