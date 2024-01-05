Coal India Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at ₹388.55 and closed at ₹384.6. The stock reached a high of ₹389.75 and a low of ₹383.8. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹2,37,080.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹395.8 and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. On the BSE, a total of 884,433 shares of Coal India were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.